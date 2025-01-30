President Trump Reportedly Considering Pardoning Fugees Pras Michel

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2025 - 7:29 PM

According to hollywoodreporter.com, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for Pras Michel, the hip-hop star who is facing 22 years in prison in an alleged federal conspiracy and corruption case. The U.S. Justice Department prosecuted Michel for his alleged part in an alleged multibillion-dollar and globe-spanning scandal that the FBI allegedly deemed as the “largest kleptocracy case to date.”

The saga has brought down the Malaysian prime minister, who is a top Goldman Sachs banker and a key first-term Trump fundraiser. It is also ensnared other high-profile Hollywood players, including Leonardo DiCaprio, who would allegedly become close to the saga’s alleged criminal mastermind.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment and Michel declined to speak about the matter. In a statement, Michael‘s publicist Erica Dumas tells THR that his legal team “is exploring all available options following his case,” adding, “we remain optimistic about potential paths forward.” Michel has recently pursued his appeal process in part by arguing the incompetence of his trial attorney, who garnered headlines for bungling closing arguments through misuse of an artificial intelligence program.