Metallica’s Robert Trujillo Fills In For Son Tye Trujillo, Plays Full Show With Suicidal Tendencies

Home News Cait Stoddard October 30th, 2023 - 3:05 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net, Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo went out of his way to help his former band Suicidal Tendencies. When Trujillo s son Tye had a scheduling conflict with his other band Otto, Trujillo filled in as the bass player for Suicidal Tendencies‘s show on October 26 at the House of Vans in Mexico City.

It has been previously reported that Trujillo reuniting with his old band alongside his son for a rendition of the song “I Saw Your Mommy” at a show supporting Metallica in Arizona. The set was a trial run for Trujillo’s full performance at the concert.

In Mexico City, Suicidal Tendencies performed a 14 song set including the songs “Institutionalized,” “You Can’t Bring Me Down,” “Send Me Your Money” and more. It was noted that most of the performance was focused on the material from 1990’s Lights… Camera… Revolution!, which is one of Suicidal Tendencies’s most celebrated albums and the first to feature Trujillo on bass.

On October 28 Suicidal Tendencies went on Instagram to thank Trujillo and everyone who put together the show in Mexico City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUICIDAL TENDENCIES (@suicidaltendencies)

“We were Stoked to get a call from Vans about playing their House of Vans in Mexico City. We played the old House of Vans in Brooklyn twice and of course have a long history with Vans, going before the band even started. Unfortunately Tye Trujillo already had a gig booked with his band OTTTO and neither date could be moved. His father and good friend of mine said let me see if we can figure something out. We kept a secret till the plane landed in Mexico City, and did our best to keep it down after, but last night at HOV was an absolute blaST and we all were so thankful to be able to get up and play with Robert one more time.”

The post adds: “So words can’t express the gratitude we have for everyone that helped us at Vans, starting with STeve Van Doren and Pete and all the HOV crew in Mexico, Jeff Bass and all the ST crew, and all the people that were lucky enough to get tickets. And of course Robert Trujillo who made it all be such an amazing memorable event for so many people….and yes I did see a few tears in several peoples eyes. A night we’ll never forget. We are Family.”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz