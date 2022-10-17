Decibel Fest Philly Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Black Dahlia Murder, Suicidal Tendencies, Eyehategod & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 4:54 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today Decibel Magazine announced the lineup for Metal & Beer Fest 2023, which will be held at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on April 14-15. Also the event will have full album performances by Suicidal Tendencies (performing their self-titled album), Eyehategod (performing Take As Needed For Pain), and Incantation (performing Diabolical Conquest), plus sets by The Black Dahlia Murder, Mizmor, Frozen Soul, All Out War, Undeath, Drowningman, Phobophilic, Fuming Mouth, Escuela Grind and more special guests will be announced soon. Also Decibel is promised to have one more special performance which honors the 30 anniversary of an iconic album.



The 2023 beer lineup is presented by Indiana brewery 3 Floyds, and is set to feature brews from Broken Goblet Beer (PA), Wake Brewing, War Pigs Brewing, Trve Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), KCBC Beer, Yards Brewing Co. (PA), Magnanimous Brewing, and their flagship meadery The Brimming Horn.

Ticket presale start tomorrow and tickets go on general sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Both Metal & Beer and Just Metal tickets are available here.