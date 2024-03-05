Former Slipknot Drummer Jay Weinberg Set To Join Suicidal Tendencies

Home News Cait Stoddard March 5th, 2024 - 2:00 PM

According to loudwire.com, several months after parting ways with Slipknot, Jay Weinberg has announced he has officially joined Suicidal Tendencies as their new drummer. Yesterday the drummer shared a blurry photo of himself playing drums on social media with the caption: “Tomorrow. 9AM PST.” Now, in a new post, Weinberg has shared a statement regarding his new position, by writing “You can’t bring me down” as the caption for the post.

Greyson Nekrutman played drums for Suicidal Tendencies this past year and the band announced Nekrutma as their new drummer in a post on Instagram last April.

YOU CAN’T BRING ME DOWN pic.twitter.com/Wk8o99MBgH — Jay Weinberg (@jayweinbergdrum) March 5, 2024

The post states: “When I think of the culture and community of heavy music that I’ve loved and considered my creative home for 20 years, I think of Suicidal Tendencies. A foundational pillar and source of inspiration ever since I fell in love with punk, metal and hardcore. Having toured and played shows together all over the world, I’ve been so fortunate to become friends with my musical heroes who have been a part of this band’s incredible history. It’s an absolute honor and privilege to play with Suicidal Tendencies, and I can’t wait to start this incredibly exciting new chapter in just one week! See you all in the pit!”

After performing at Mexico’s Hell and Heaven Festival this past November, Slipknot announced that they were parting ways with Weinberg. A few days later, the drummer shared a post regarding the news, revealing that he was “heartbroken and blindsided,” as he has received the phone call shortly before the band shared the statement on their social media.