Robert Trujillo Reunites With Suicidal Tendencies For Live Performance Of “I Saw Your Mommy”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

According to consequence.net, Metallica’s bassist Robert Trujillo joined his former band Suicidal Tendencies and his son Tye Trujillo onstage for a performance of the song“I Saw Your Mommy…” during Suicidal Tendencies’s set for Metallica on September 9 in Glendale, Arizona.

Trujillo surprised people who were watching Suicidal Tendencies , which was a makeup date for Metallica’s September 3 show that was postponed due to lead singer James Hetfield testing positive for COVID.

The original supporting act Ice Nine Kills could not make the rescheduled date, so concertgoers were treated to a set by thrash band Suicidal Tendencies.

Trujillo famously played bass guitar for the Los Angeles band during 1989 to 1995 and now, his son Tye is currently serving as the touring bassist. People got to see a double dose of Trujillo action on Saturday as father and son ran through the early Suicidal Tendencies track “I Saw Your Mommy…,” which is from the band’s 1983 self titled debut album.

Metallica’s M72 World Tour will continue on November 3 and 5 for a pair of No Repeat Weekend concerts in St. Louis. Then the band will end their 2023 tour with shows in Detroit on November 10 and 12.