Jon Bon Jovi Says He May Never Sing Live Again

Cait Stoddard April 15th, 2024

According to nme.com, Jon Bon Jovi has revealed that he may never sing live again after admitting that if he cannot be “great”, then he is “done.” The artist opened up about his ailing vocals during a new interview with The Sunday Times, by stating: “If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was… then I’m done. And I’m good with that.” Jovi has said he had a procedure known as medialization in 2022 after one of his vocal cords was found to be atrophying.

During his interview with The Times, Jovi said there was a “big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis.”

Bon Jovi‘s 16 studio album, Forever, is due on June 7, which the band has previously described the upcoming album as “a return to joy.” While speaking to Ultimate Classic Rock, Jovi said he had to “work through a lot of dark misery” to arrive at the joy. “Our last record, which was called ‘2020’, was a lot of observations and narratives about what was going on in the world around us – whether it was the COVID crises or George Floyd, shootings in schools, soldiers with PTSD.” said Jovi.

Also Bon Jovi ‘s new four part documentary, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, will debut on the streaming service Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ in the U.K. on April 26. The band has said that the series will explain “why we are what we are, including “all of the truths, all of the warts, all of the punches in the nose that got us to this place.”