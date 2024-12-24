Jon Bon Jovi Joins The Philly Specials For New Rendition Of “Run Rudolph Run”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 24th, 2024 - 12:43 PM

The Philly Specials are back with one last surprise this holiday season with the release of “Run Rudolph Run,” which features Jon Bon Jovi. The song comes on the heels of Operation Snowball, which saw Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Jordan Mailata surprising students at Ben Franklin High School, Eliza B. Kirkbride School and Alliance Charter School as Operation Snowball arrived on motorcade that included The Philly Specials’ red Astrovan, a Philly Specials toy truck, police escorts, three Amazon delivery vans and a firetruck to hand deliver presents and celebrate the end of 2024.

In addition to providing a gift for every student and teacher in the School District of Philadelphia in a partnership with The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, the players gave high fives, led sing-along that visited with classrooms and hand-delivered gifts to students.

Joining The Philly Specials were Governor Josh Shapiro, PA Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, The School District of Philadelphia’s Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., Ed. D., President and CEO of The Fund For The School District of Philadelphia, Kathryn Epps and representatives from the global retailers, toy companies and nonprofits who partnered with The Philly Specials to help bring Operation Snowball to life.