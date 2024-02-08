Jon Bon Jovi Says He May Never Be Able Tour Again Following Major Vocal Reconstructive Surgery

Home News Cait Stoddard February 8th, 2024 - 3:27 PM

According to loudwire.com, during a Q&A at the is week’s Pollstar Live! conference, Jon Bon Jovi addressed his recent vocal issues and Bon Jovi’s future on touring. “It’s become public knowledge now, but I’ve had major reconstructive surgery in my vocal cords, and I never had anything like this, ever. So it’s been a difficult road, but I found a doctor in Philadelphia who did something called a medialization, because one of my cords was literally atrophied.” said Jovi.

The singer continues with: “Sometimes people get nodules; that’s pretty commonplace. Sometimes deviated septums and things that they’ve done take [their] toll on the cords. The only thing that’s ever been up my nose has been my finger. So it was very difficult this last decade to have to contend with something that was out of my control.”

Jovi adds with: “The strong [vocal cord] was literally taking what was left of the weak one. So they put a plastic implant in, and for the last two years now, I’ve been in this rehab, getting it back together. But I’m getting very close. Friday night [at the MusiCares award ceremony] was my first live performance in two years. New record’s done. So now I just want to get back to two and a half hours a night, four nights a week, before I’m gonna go out there on the road for real. But I’m confident in my doctor.”

Jefferson Health describes medialization as “a procedure in which the paralyzed vocal fold (vocal cord) is pushed to the middle so that the functioning vocal fold can close properly to regain normal vocal function and swallowing ability.”

In regards to touring, Jovi says: “My health has been first and foremost a topic of discussion, but I’m well on the road to recovery there. If I can’t be great, I’m out. And I think that the documentary that we’re about to put out addresses all of that. It is called Thank You, Goodnight for a reason, and we’ll determine what happens there. But we do have this incredible four-part doc to celebrate the 40. We have a brand new record that I’m very excited about. And the hope is that I get to go out and celebrate it this time, because I’m so excited by it. But if I can’t do it at a level to which I’ve grown accustomed, then there’s no harm in that.”