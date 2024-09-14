Jon Bon Jovi Talks Woman Down From Jumping Off Nashville Bridge

Home News Cristian Garcia September 14th, 2024 - 3:26 PM

In an act of a good Samaritan frontman Jon Bon Jovi while in the middle of shooting a music video for “The People’s House” on Nashville’s Pedestrian Bridge was interrupted when a distraught woman climbed over the barrier, seemingly considering suicide. When Bon Jovi saw what was happening, he went over and helped convince her to return to safety.

In a video released by The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, surveillance footage of the incident shows where the woman climbs over the guardrail. Bon Jovi and his production assistant walk over to her. They are seen speaking to her for a minute or so, before she turns around to face them, and they lift her over the railing to safety.

Bon Jovi then hugs the woman and the three walk together along the bridge attended by law enforcement officials. The woman was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

News of the selfless act have been circulated in social media. Some members of the police went on to comment “A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman in Nashville on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge Tuesday night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”