Silverstein Join Forces With Cassadee Pope For Collaborative New Single “Autopilot”

Silverstein just dropped a new track called “Autopilot” with Cassadee Pope, and it’s got all the feelings of mid-2000s emo but with a fresh kick. The timing couldn’t be better either, it lands right as the band celebrates 20 years since Discovering the Waterfront and the news that “Smile in Your Sleep” has officially gone Gold.

“Autopilot” sounds like it could have come straight out of a Warped Tour parking lot. The guitars race, the drums hit hard and then that chorus explodes. It’s big, catchy and a little bit sad in the best way possible. Shane Told delivers that emotional punch, but when Pope’s voice comes in, it shifts gears completely. Her harmonies wrap around the song, making it feel even bigger and more alive.

Shane said the track feels “modern and vintage at the same time,” and he’s not wrong. It could slide right onto Discovering the Waterfront without missing a beat, but Pope’s guest spot takes it someplace new. She admitted the collab felt surreal, “Silverstein was such a big part of my formative years… as soon as I heard the song I knew I needed to sing on it.”

“Autopilot” is part of Silverstein’s next album, Pink Moon, which comes out September 12. It’s the second half of their double album, and this one’s already shaping up to be huge. For longtime fans, this track is pure nostalgia with a twist. For new listeners, it’s a perfect intro to what Silverstein does best. It’s loud, emotional and stuck in your head after one play.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi