Silverstein Announces Second Half of Double LP Pink Moon For September 2025 Release

Khalliah Gardner May 3rd, 2025 - 12:27 PM

Well-known rock band Silverstein is set to release “Pink Moon,” the second part of their double album, on September 12th with UNFD. This follows their first installment, “Antibloom.” The new album includes new music styles inspired by when they recorded in Joshua Tree’s high desert. You can pre-order and pre-save it now.

Fans are even more excited about the release of “Negative Space,” a main song with an intense music video. This track offers a glimpse into the upcoming album “Pink Moon,” highlighting Silverstein’s famous blend of chaos, emotion, and strong contrasts. The new video follows up on their earlier hit “Don’t Let Me Get Too Low” and was filmed in Las Vegas using a raw style for what’s considered their most exciting project yet.

Guitarist Paul Marc Rousseau describes “Negative Space” by saying, “The coolest thing is how it makes me feel a bit unsteady. It’s like the music is slightly too fast and chasing itself. Also, it’s always changing its mood and using different sounds, which keeps things interesting for three minutes.”

Lead singer Shane Told says, “This song has it all. It’s really energetic and powerful with a catchy section and an intense part. I love the lyrics and the photography theme as well. Creating the video was super fun, probably our best one so far. We wrote these songs in just two days with Jon Lundin from Point North to wrap up my story about pretending to be crazy while burying myself in the Las Vegas desert.”

The album “Pink Moon” is a special follow-up to “Antibloom,” created by Silverstein to convey certain emotions and stories. It features collaborations with Rory Rodriguez from Dayseeker and Cassadee Pope, which add diversity and emotion, highlighting how much Silverstein has evolved.