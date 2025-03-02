Silverstein Shares Intense New Video For “I Will Destroy This”

Home News Juliet Paiz March 2nd, 2025 - 7:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Silverstein has released a new music video for “I Will Destroy This,” one of the standout songs from their latest album, Antibloom. The video features live footage from their 25 Years of Noise Tour, showing the band’s incredible energy and powerful connection with their fans. Packed venues, flashing lights, and the band’s powerful stage presence make this video a must-watch.

“I Will Destroy This” is a hard-hitting track that mixes heavy riffs, amazing lyrics and intense breakdowns. The song is all about standing strong and pushing through challenges. It’s a battle cry about facing challenges head on and refusing to back down. The video highlights Silverstein’s on-stage passion, with fans singing and screaming along in packed venues.

Antibloom, now available via UNFD, is the first half of a double album called Antibloom/Pink Moon. Written during their time in Joshua Tree, the album blends the band’s hardcore roots with new ideas and sounds, making it one of their most exciting releases yet.

To keep the celebration going Silverstein will be going on a spring tour which will be part of their 25th anniversary festivities. They will be making stops in states such as Illinois, Texas, California and more. Earlier this year, they also released “Don’t Let Me Get Low.” The track is emotional and powerful, making it a great listen for all fans.