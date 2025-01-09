Silverstein Releases New Song “Don’t Let Me Get Low”

Home News Clare Gehlich January 9th, 2025 - 5:50 PM

Canadian rock band Silverstein has unveiled their newest single, “Don’t Let Me Get Low,” a track from their upcoming double album, according to an article from Blabbermouth. The song captures themes of self-awareness, mental health and personal accountability. The single is part of Silverstein’s forthcoming album, Antibloom, the first part of the band’s double album arriving Feb. 21. The second part, Pink Moon, will follow later this year. Produced and mixed by Sam Guaiana, the album was written in the deserts of Joshua Tree and showcase the band’s most eclectic work yet. The albums come from approximately 25 demos, with 16 tracks ultimately selected and split into two records to give listeners time to connect deeply with each one.

“Don’t Let Me Get Low” explores the internal struggle of confronting low points in life and emphasizes the idea that the only person who can truly overcome pain is oneself.

“‘Don’t Let Me Get Too Low’ blends our classic sound with our pop-punk and also our hardcore influences. It’s a song that is hard to describe because it does so much in under three minutes. The video was a lot of fun to film, we were in the middle of the desert outside Las Vegas and I was digging my own grave with a big smile on my face. Luckily no cops showed up to ask us what we were doing, that might have been hard to explain,” Silverstein frontman Shane Told said.

The new single is also accompanied by a music video, which features Told digging his own grave in the desert, adding both dark humor and metaphor to the song’s themes. The imagery symbolizes the act of pulling oneself our of pain. The song plays on the internal battle of the mind, where moments of lightness and ease can exist simultaneously with emotional reckonings. It explores the concept of finding strength while battling self-doubt.

In addition to the new single and forthcoming release, Silverstein is commemorating their 25th anniversary with the “25 Years of Noise” tour. The tour will begin in North America, before heading to Europe with support from Thursday, The Callous Daoboys and Bloom. Over their decades-long career, the band has garnered a devoted fanbase thanks to their ability to blend raw relatability with forward-thinking musicality.