Silverstein Announces Fall 2025 ‘25 Years Of Noise’ North American Tour Dates

Today, Silverstein has announce the third and final leg of their worldwide 25 Years Of Noise Tour, which will be kicking off in North America on November 18. As an epic conclusion to the band’s celebratory 25 anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom, with the addition of The Movielife for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20. For tickets and more information, click here.
While talking about the upcoming tour, Silverstein says: “We’re beyond excited to announce the third and final leg of our biggest tour ever: 25 Years of Noise. This run marks the grand finale of a massive, multi-leg world tour celebrating every era of Silverstein. To close it out properly, we’re switching up the setlist and bringing another incredible lineup with us: Thursday, Free Throw and Bloom. Let’s celebrate together: 25 Years of Silverstein.”
This year, fans around the world are invited to join Silverstein in celebrating their silver anniversary with the 25 Years of Noise Tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and give fans the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. The band wrapped up the tour’s initial legs in North America and the UK/EU earlier this year alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm’s Length, Split Chain, Real Friends, Broadside and Greyhaven, in addition to a recent performance at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C.
25 Years of Noise Tour Dates
11/18 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/22 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
11/23 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
11/25 – Calgary, AB – The Palace
11/26 – Edmonton, AB – Midway
11/28 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue
11/29 – Portland, OR – Roseland
11/30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
12/2 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
12/3 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
12/5 – Riverside, CA – RMA
12/6 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
12/7 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
12/10 – Austin, TX – RADIO/EAST
12/12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
12/13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
12/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
12/16 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
12/17 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
12/19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
12/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
