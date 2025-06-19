Silverstein is Joined by Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker on New Song “Drain The Blood”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 19th, 2025 - 9:08 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

On June 19, 2025, rock band Silverstein released an ambitious new single, which features both Rory Rodriguez and Dayseeker. Their new single, “Drain The Blood,” was released via UNFD. With prominent and fast paced drums, the song seems pretty heavily influenced by rock. One of the guitarists, Paul Marc Rousseau, has shared one of his favorite moments from the song. “My favourite moment of the song is when Rory enters with ‘Can I be honest now? I don’t see a way we get beyond this hell,’” said Rousseau. “The line just feels so right with him singing it. It’s like he’s the voice of reason and even he feels defeated by technology. He almost goes through the five stages of grief and recaps the whole concept in 20 seconds.”

Listen to and watch “Drain The Blood.”

The new single was also released with a music video. The singer starts the video by walking into a tunnel into a room with only a TV. On the TV is someone playing the drums, then the video switches from the guy watching TV to the guy playing drums. While it is someone playing the drums, it also changes to someone playing the guitar with the same setting as the drummer. The video goes back and forth, from the room to the TV. Then, there is another singer that enters the room with the TV. Both of the singers decide to follow the cables from the TV only to end back where they started.