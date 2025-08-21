The Devil Wears Prada Announce New Album Flowers For November 2025 Release, Share Two New Singles “Where The Flowers Never Grow” & “Wave”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 21st, 2025 - 5:12 PM

The Devil Wears Prada have been tipped by Revolver for their ability to keep fans guessing two decades deep into their career and for their willingness to experiment with their sound. It is this fearlessness that has allowed the band to remain as vital as ever. Today, the band has announced the upcoming release of their ninth album Flowers, which will arrive on November 14, through Solid State Records.

The new album marks the start of an incredibly epic cycle and phase for the band. The global touring scheduling finds The Devil Wears Prada playing some of the biggest shows of their career. They just wrapped the Summer of Loud Tour, which packed amphitheaters through the summer. Additionally, the single “For You” is the band’s first-ever track to chart on both the Mediabase and Billboard Active Rock charts. TDWP are continuing to hit new milestones two decades into their career, proving their vitality as a career band.

Also today, the band has shared the double single, “Where the Flowers Never Grow” and “Wave.” “Where The Flowers Never Grow’ is a song about the realization that no matter how good things get from the outside, there is a still a place of darkness in our minds… the place where flowers never grow.” says band member Jeremy DePoyster.

The artist adds: “The lyrics are a reckoning with how you can receive everything you thought you wanted, but you still have to reckon with the intrusive thoughts of emptiness and old wounds that you’re trying to find a way to heal. My hope is that anyone who hears the song feels seen, that they’re not alone in the darkest corners of their mind, and that we’re all trying to find a way forward.”

Flowers Track List

That Same Place Where The Flowers Never Grow Everybody Knows So Low For You All Out Ritual When You’re Gone The Sky Behind The Rain The Silence Eyes Cure Me Wave My Paradise