The Devil Wears Prada Announce Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

The Devil Wears Prada will be returning to the road this spring with The Metalcore Spring Break Tour, which will kick off April 17, in Wichita, Kansas and runs through May 14, in Charleston, South Carolina. ERRA, Kingdom of Giants and Acres will serve as support. Tickets for The Metalcore Spring Break Tour go on sale December 13, at 10a.m. local time. Get tickets here.

While talking about the tour, the band says: “We’re beyond excited to announce Metalcore Spring Break! This tour is going to be a full-blown celebration of metalcore gone wild, featuring awesome performances from ERRA, Kingdom of Giants and Acres. It’s going to be massive energy, insane production and a setlist with all the hits and some surprises you won’t want to miss. We’re pulling out all the stops to make this a show you will NEVER forget. It’s party time!”

In other news, The Devil Wears Prada have dropped the acoustic version of their biggest streaming hit single, “Chemical.” The stripped down version further demonstrates the song’s heft and the accompanying video pays tribute to the fans and the community that thee band has fostered and that has connected with the track on a deeply personal level. The Metalcore Spring Break Tour Dates 4/17 — Wichita, KS — Temple Live

4/18 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

4/19 — Fargo, ND — Sanctuary Events Center

4/20 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre

4/22 — Edmonton, AB — Midway

4/23 — Calgary, AB — The Palace Theater

4/25 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

4/26 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SoDo

4/27 — Eugene, OR — McDonald Theatre

4/29 — Great Falls, MT — The Newberry

4/30 — Billings, MT — Pub Station

5/2 — Lincoln, NE — Bourbon Theatre

5/3 — Davenport, IA — Capitol Theater

5/4 — Springfield, MO — The Regency

5/6 —Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

5/7 — Little Rock, AR — The Hall

5/8 — Huntsville, AL — Mars Music Hall

5/9 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant

5/10 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple*

5/13 — Knoxville, TN — The Mill & Mine

5/14 — Charleston, SC — Charleston Music Hall

5/16 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome To Rockville*

*FESTIVAL DATE