The Devil Wears Prada Share Dynamic New Single & Video “For You”

Today, The Devil Wears Prada has continued to thrill fans with the unpredictable and brand new single “For You.” While talking about the ditty, the band said it is “A love story unraveling through the eyes of someone hopelessly devoted to a partner who can never truly give back.”

The Devil Wears Prada adds: “It’s the sound of desperation meeting blind loyalty, which is a crushing and cinematic anthem for the heartbroken. This is The Devil Wears Prada at our most expansive, with our biggest chorus to date and a fearless step into the next evolution of our sound. We’re not just pushing boundaries but we’re redefining them. As for the music video, each scene visually shows how painful true love is, while the vocalist sings out the heartfelt and meaningful lyrics.

In other news, The band‘s headline Metalcore Spring Break Tour kicks off tonight, April 17, in Wichita, Kansas and runs through May 14, in Charleston, South Carolina. ERRA, Kingdom of Giants and Acres will serve as support. The Devil Wears Prada will also appear at Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville along the way. Get tickets here.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi