The Devil Wears Prada Shares New Hard-Hitting Version of “Salt” Featuring Rory Rodriguez of Dayseeker

Home News Zach Monteiro August 27th, 2023 - 10:38 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Ohio-based metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada has recently released a new version of their 2022 single “Salt”, which was featured in their latest album Color Decay. The newest version of the song features Dayseeker’s vocalist, Rory Rodriguez.

The new version of “Salt”, while playing relatively similar to last year’s original track, receives a brand new take with the vocals thanks to Rodriguez. Although Kyle Sipress (Vocalist) still holds the most iconic voice with his band, Rodriguez manages to not only hold his own, but provide a uniquely original take on the hit single.

“After playing ‘Salt’ around the world last year, it became obvious that something was happening with the connection of this song and we wanted to do something special with it.” TDWP said in a recent statement regarding the new version of the song. “We reached out to our good friend Rory from Dayseeker to see if he would want to feature on a new version of the song, and he absolutely smashed it.”

“Rory totally helps capture the emotional weight and energy that we put into ‘Salt’, and we’re excited to put out one of our favorite songs in a whole new light.”

The Devil Wears Prada will soon be going on tour with Fit For A King, Landmrvks and Counterparts, which will be kicking off on September 15th in Anaheim, California at the House of Blues. The rest of the Fall tour dates can be found below:

The Devil Wears Prada Tour Dates:

9/15 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues*

9/16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

9/17 — Sacramento, CA — Ace of Spades*

9/19 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

9/20 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore

9/22 — St Louis, MO — Pop’s

9/23 — Chicago, IL — Radius

9/24 — Detroit, MI — Royal Oak Music Hall

9/26 — Pittsburgh, PA — Roxian

9/27 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

9/28 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

9/29 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

9/30 — Montreal, QC — Olympia

10/1 — Toronto, ON — History

10/3 — Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore

10/4 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva

10/6 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

10/7 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

10/8 — Atlanta, GA — The Masquerade

10/10 — Ft Lauderdale, FL — Revolution

10/11 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz

10/13 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

10/14 — Dallas, TX — The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/15 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center

10/17 — Albuquerque, NM — El Rey Theater

10/18 — Tempe, AZ — Marquee Theater

10/19 —Las Vegas, NV — House of Blues