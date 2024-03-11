The Devil Wears Prada Shares Heavy New Single & Video “Ritual”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 11th, 2024 - 10:18 AM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

The Devil Wears Prada releases a new single “Ritual” on March 8, co-produced by Tyler Smith and Zakk Cervini.

The band also just dropped their music video for “Ritual”. The single shows the band experimenting with and pushing the boundaries of their signature sound. The single was produced by Grammy-nominated music producer Tyler Smith who previously worked with I Prevail and Falling in Reverse, popular rock bands, and Zakk Cervini who worked with Blink 182 and Bring Me The Horizon.

“With ‘Ritual,’ we are kicking off the new era of The Devil Wears Prada with a bang. Color Decay saw us diving into the emotional struggles so many of our generation are going through, so we wanted to write a song that amped up the energy level,” the band explains. “Lyrically, ‘Ritual’ is about the mundane experiences of life, surrendering to the monotony rather than going against it.”

The Devil Wears Prada is scheduled to appear at two music festivals So What?! In Texas in June and When We Were Young in Las Vegas in October.

The Devil Wears Prada enjoys a large fanbase and continues to smash boundaries and expectations, operating at the height of their career. It is an American metalcore band from Ohio. Its members consist of Mike Hranica, Jeremy DePoyster, Kyle Sipress, Mason Nagy, Jonathan Gering, and Giuseppe Capolupo.

