The Devil Wears Prada’s Jeremy DePoyster Says New Album Will Be Released Later In 2025

According to blabbermouth.net, during a new interview with Cutter’s Rockcast, The Devil Wears Prada‘s guitarist and vocalist Jeremy DePoyster spoke about the band’s songs, “For You”, which arrived in April and “Ritual”, which was made available in 2024. When being asked if those tracks are “a natural progression” in The Devil Wears Prada’s musical evolution, DePoyster said: “We haven’t really said anything about it, but we have an album that we have pretty much finished that’s gonna come out later this year. And there’s a lot of heavy stuff on there too. Sometimes I just think I like putting out songs like this ’cause it riles people up and they’re, like, ‘Oh, this is how you are now’ and everything. I love it. I like to be hated on. My band is called THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA. I’ve been made fun of my whole life, so I welcome it.”

The singer adds: “I think you just have to follow that weird feeling of excitement that you get when… I write so many songs. We as a band write so many songs and we don’t end up using a lot of ’em, and certain ones just have this, like, oomph to it, you know it’s special. And so I can think about the times in our career where things dipped down a little bit. I knew instinctually this isn’t right. It’s not exactly how I would wanna do it, and I wish I had chased that feeling more. But it’s more about just doing that and not listening to your team if they’re, like, ‘You need to put something out right now.'”

DePoyste concludes with: “We took three years to make this new album, just because I’m, like, ‘I wanna wait until all the pieces are correct,’ and it actually matters and can have an impact. Being in a band 20 years ago was, like, we just wanted to make something new that no one had heard before. And it’s hard to do that over and over, but I feel like we finally have the space to be able to do it again.”

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi