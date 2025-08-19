Wednesday Shares Melodious New Single & Video “Bitter Everyday”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 1:18 PM

Today, Wednesday has shared “Bitter Everyday,” which is the blistering new single from their anticipated new album, Bleeds, that is due out September 19, through Dead Oceans. The song arrives with a video by Ben Turok that was filmed at Lake Santeelah in Western North Carolina.

While talking about the tune, band member Karly Hartzman said: “Bitter Everyday’ is a song formed around my desperate desire to tell the story about how in 2019 this lady came up on our porch at like 3 in the morning when Jake and our friend Andrew were out there drinking and playing guitar. She asked them if she could sing them a song she had written, she had an incredible voice. They recorded a voice note of it and showed it to me the next morning when I woke up. I knew which lady it was, she was a houseless person who walked around the downtown area a lot. ”

The artist adds: “Weeks later, I was walking home from work and I saw a photo of her on a telephone pole. It was an old mug shot of her, and she was done up in juggalo makeup. The description on the paper said she was wanted for murder. The chorus is an homage to Iris DeMent’s song, ‘Easy’s Gettin’ Harder Everyday.”

As for the upcoming album, Bleeds sees Wednesday presenting an intoxicating collection of narrative-heavy Southern rock like many of the most arresting passages from the band’s discography. The music thoughtfully explores the vivid link between curiosity and confession.