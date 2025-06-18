Wednesday Announce New Album Bleeds For September 2025 Release. Shares New Single “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)”

Home News Trent Tournour June 18th, 2025 - 9:15 PM

Cult classic alt-country stars Wednesday are back with the second song from their new album cycle. Following up the critically acclaimed track “Elderberry Wine”, “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)” is an extension of their typical noisy country but with an added level of 90s shoegaze worship and grungy influence.

The song (and accompanying video) paint a realistic picture of milling around in rural America with few hobbies, few prospects and the constant dread incurred by the boredom of the exurbs. This is encapsulated in an effect laden guitar freakout towards the middle of the song and an impassioned vocal performance from frontwoman Karly Hartzman.

Wednesday has been on quite a hot streak in the lead up to this album, Bleeds. The lead single made Pitchfork’s ‘Best New Music’, the band recently made their television debut on Late Night With Stephen Colbert and they have booked a number of impressive venues for their upcoming tour. The band’s 2023 release Rat Saw God also received massive critical acclaim with many critics hailing it as one of the best rock albums to come out in the 2020s thus far.

Bleeds is set to release September 19th and given how these singles are shaping out is sure to mark another milestone in the band’s quickly growing career.

Bleeds Track List: