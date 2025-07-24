Wednesday Share Gripping New Single & Video “Pick Up That Knife”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 24th, 2025 - 1:16 PM

Today, Wednesday has released “Pick Up That Knife,” which is the rattling and grungy new single from the band’s recently announced forthcoming album, Bleeds.”Pick Up That Knife’ is a song that revolves around feelings of helplessness, when every minor inconvenience hurts double cause you’re close to giving up. It’s also about when our pedal steel player Xandy threw up in the moshpit during the Death Grips set at Primavera Sound in 2023,” band leader and generational songwriter Karly Hatzman explains.

Wednesday’s recently released singles, “Elderberry Wine” and “Wound Up Here (By Holdin On)” has established Bleeds as one of the most anticipated albums of the year. The band has garnered wide critical praise, including Best of 2025 mid-year lists, the coveted “Best New Track” distinction by Pitchfork, adulation from TIME Magazine, GQ, NPR, Rolling Stone and a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Bleeds will be out on September 19, through Dead Oceans.

With Bleeds, Wednesday present an intoxicating collection of narrative-heavy Southern rock that like many of the most arresting passages from the North Carolina band’s discography, thoughtfully explores the vivid link between curiosity and confession.