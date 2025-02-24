MJ Lenderman No Longer Touring With Wednesday, Will Remain Recording Member

Home News Juliet Paiz February 24th, 2025 - 2:09 AM

According to PitchFork, MJ Lenderman has announced that he will no longer be touring with the indie rock band Wednesday but will continue as a recording member. The decision comes after a period of reflection, as Lenderman expressed challenges in balancing the demands of touring with other personal and professional commitments. While he will step back from live performances, Lenderman emphasized that he remains committed to the band’s future recordings and will continue to contribute musically in the studio.

Lenderman joined Wednesday in 2020, just as the band was gaining more attention with the release of “I Was Trying to Describe You to Someone.” His guitar work and songwriting were integral to the band’s distinct sound, combining elements of lo-fi, indie rock and shoegaze. The collaboration helped Wednesday carve out a unique place in the indie scene.

The decision to leave the tour is a personal one, as Lenderman cited a growing desire for a more balanced lifestyle. Although he won’t be on the road with Wednesday, he assures fans that they will still hear his musical contributions on future albums. The band will now move forward with new touring arrangements, but Lenderman’s presence in the studio remains a key part of their creative process.

This month, Waxahatchee shared a new single titled “Mud” featuring MJ Lenderman! It is not as if Lenderman is done making music as we will be able to continue to hear his impact through being a recording member of the band and maybe even some more collaborations!