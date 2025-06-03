Wednesday Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates With Friendship & Daffo

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2025 - 2:24 PM

Hot on the heels of releasing an acclaimed new single and making their television debut, North Carolina rock band Wednesday has announced 2025 fall tour dates. The tour includes a west coast run with support from Friendship and an east coast leg with Daffo as support. Pre-sales begin on June 4, with general a on sale starting June 6, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

Last month, the band shared “Elderberry Wine,” which is a twangy and timeless new single, to wide critical praise. Then, Wednesday performed the track and made their television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. “Elderberry Wine” was the first taste of new music from Wednesday since the release of their breakthrough album, Rat Saw God.

The record was one of 2023’s most lauded releases by landing on year end lists at the New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Associated Press, Wall Street Journal, LA Times, The Atlantic, The Ringer, The FADER, Paste, Consequence, Stereogum and other publications.

Wednesday Tour Dates

10/9 – Santa Fe, NM – Tumble Root *

10/10 – 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Best Friends Forever Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom *

10/14 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern *

10/17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre *

10/18 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theater *

10/20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell *

10/22 – Ft. Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre *

10/23 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre *

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^

11/11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel ^

11/13 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda ^

11/15 – Toronto, ON – Concert Hall ^

11/16 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre ^

11/17 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theater ^

11/19 – Cleveland, OH – Globe Iron ^

11/20 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre ^

11/21 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club ^

* w/ Friendship

^ w/ Daffo