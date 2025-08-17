King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Joined By Jello Biafra For Cover Of Dead Kennedy’s “Police Truck”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 17th, 2025 - 11:50 PM

According to Stereogum, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard were joined by a special guest during a recent set at their Colorado-based festival Field Of Vision. The band invited none other than the legendary Jello Biafra onstage for a collaborative performance of Dead Kennedys’ “Police Truck.”

Prior to the cover, the band introduced Biafra to the crowd as “one of [their] heroes.” Immediately following the performance, Biafra returned the sentiment, deeming King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard his “favorite band in the world.”

Back in March, Cavalera invited Biafra onstage during their Denver gig to play “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.” Last year, at the inaugural No Values festival, Biafra joined The Dillinger Escape Plan for a cover of “California Uber Alles.”

Aside from the collaboration, King Gizzard has kept notoriously busy with the release of back to back albums with Phantom Island (their 27th studio album to date) arriving this year, Flight b741 in 2024 and The Silver Cord and PetroDragonic Apocalypse both seeing release in 2023.

The band have also since joined the likes of Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu in removing their music from the streaming service Spotify following reports of CEO Daniel Ek investing in military AI software.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band commented, “A PSA to those unaware: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek invests millions in Al military drone technology. We just removed our music from the platform. Can we put pressure on these Dr. Evil tech bros to do better? Join us on another platform.”