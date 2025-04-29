Deerhoof Shares New Song “Return of the Return of the Fire Trick Star”

Home News Leila DeJoui April 29th, 2025 - 11:28 AM

The rock band, Deerhoof, has shared their final single, “Return of the Return of the Fire Trick Star,” that will appear on their highly anticipated album, Noble and Godlike in Ruin. The new song is very energetic, hitting the listeners with the drums from the start. For a little while in the beginning, it is just the instrumental until the scarce vocals kick in. The song sounds pretty groovy with the tone of the guitar that plays on the song. The baseline of the song is pretty playful and ominous, it guides you toward either elation or doom. Occasionally, there is a string section that comes out to play with the bassline, however, it may seem like an obstacle in the path of the song.

Listen to and Watch “Return of the Return of the Fire Trick Star.”

The song was also released with a music video which also seems just as abstract as the song. The entire video seems like distorted pictures or clips that go together, but are spaced out. In the beginning of the video, it introduces the band with “Deerhoof” written across the screen, still with the distorted video playing in the background. The video has a theme of a strange monster, or what seems to be a monster, lurking in the woods. Within the distorted clips and photos, there are little animations of the monster climbing through the background or walking on the grass in the woods and through the trees. It also shows this creature dancing next to a house as well. The abstract and distorted video pairs well with the groovy bass and the light vocals.