Cavalera Joined By Jello Biafra For Performance Of “Nazi Punks Fuck Off” During Denver Show

According to theprp.com, former Dead Kennedys vocalist Jello Biafra has recently hit the stage with Max and Iggor Cavalera and others for a revised version of the Dead Kennedys‘s 1981 punk anthem, “Nazi Punks Fuck Off.“ The performance took place during Cavalera‘s March 3, set at the Marquis Theater in Denver, CO, with the lyrics being repurposed to target current U.S. President Donald Trump and some of his supporters.

Prior to the performance, Biafra addressed the crowd by speaking on his relationship with the Cavalera brothers and later explaining why he had repurposed the song to target the current leader of the free world: “We’ve been family for a long fucking time man. I first saw Sepultura in Denver with Ministry and Helmet. That show, in what should have still been called Mammoth Gardens. Now Live Nation has its claws into this place too. I haven’t been here since they got this place; the Elon Musk of concerts company. A lot of you know this song.”

The vocalist adds: “It was originally just written about people being really fucking violent in the pit and acting like a bunch of Nazis. Then, when it got to places that had real dictators and real fascists, like Brazil, and Eastern Europe, it became more, it became kind of a revolutionary cry. So no mothballing the song, especially because, for the first time ever, we are staring at real, live fascist dictatorships with red, white and blue brown shirts all over this country.”

Biafra concludes with: “it’s gonna take ’em awhile to get to me, but I’m enough on the shit list for what I’ve said about dirty Donnie Trump… and whatnot, you never know. So now, this song has a slightly different name I think we can all relate to. Nazi Trumps, Fuck Off!”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford