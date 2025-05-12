Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox Pause Their Sunday Lunch Series After Fripp Suffered a Heart Attack

Home News Leila DeJoui May 12th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

On May 10, 2025, the musician and composer, Robert Fripp, and the singer and songwriter, Toyah Wilcox, published a video, titled, “Toyah and Robert – Upbeat Moments,” on YouTube. In this video, they tell the public how Fripp had suffered from a heart attack and had to undergo two rounds of surgery. In an article by NME, it was stated that the emergency that Fripp had suffered from happened when he was preparing to fly to Italy to perform at an Orchestra of Crafty Guitarists event at Castione della Presolana in Bergamo. Due to the recent health emergency, the pair had to pause their Sunday Lunch series.

Watch the Upbeat Moments video.

In the video made by the pair, sits down in front of the camera and has a conversation about what had happened. Fripp had said that he thought he was originally suffering from acid reflux due to the chest pains that he was having. He flew to Italy and arranged for a doctor to be available when he got there, but instead, he was taken to a hospital in Bergamo. In that hospital, he was tested and admitted to intensive care before going through two emergency surgeries.

While the entire situation is serious, Fripp remained upbeat throughout the video and shared some humor. “I was in A&E not quite knowing what was going on other than I knew they were going to do something, and an orderly came along and shaved my balls,” said Fripp. “Now the dear man, I really didn’t wish his job on him at that point. Now this is the thing. So you’re concerned with my heart, fine. What are you doing shaving my balls?” Fripp then went on to say that he was diagnosed with a trifurcated artery and had a pair of stents inserted during the two operations.