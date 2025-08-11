Wet Leg Live Debuts “Don’t Speak” During Way Out West Festival Set

Home News Cait Stoddard August 11th, 2025 - 10:13 AM

According to Stereogum.com, this year’s edition of the Way Out West Festival Set went down this past weekend, with headlining sets from Chappell Roan, Charli XCX and the Swedish band Kite. The UK’s Wet Leg took the opportunity to perform a live debut on August 8, where they gave the first live performance of “Don’t Speak,” which is a song from the band‘s new album, moisturizer.

On another note, the Swedish rappers Yung Lean and Bladee also played Way Out West and during Charli XCX’s headlining set on August 8, the artist brought out Yung Lean and they performed Charli’s “360” remix together. Robyn, another Swedish artist, is also featured on that track but she ws not there. Charli and Yung Lean previously performed together in London last year and both artists are in the cast of the upcoming Joan Of Arc movie Sacrifice.

Photo Credit: Lily McLaughlin