Flo and Kaytranada Join Forces On New Single “The Mood”

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 12th, 2025 - 1:10 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

FLO and Kaytranada have joined forces to release a hot new song called “The Mood.” This track captures the sultry feel of summer, with FLO’s smooth vocals blending effortlessly with Kaytranada’s distinctive music style. “The Mood” celebrates feeling confident about your sexuality, offering a fresh perspective on intimacy. According to FLO, the song also highlights that it’s okay if you’re not always in the mood, playfully emphasizing consent with their message: “#permissionissexy.”

“The Mood,” created two years ago, still feels lively and new today. It highlights the timeless talent of both FLO and producer Kaytranada. The song comes during a great time for FLO after they released their first album, Access All Areas. This album achieved the highest chart spot for a British R&B girl group in over 20 years, making FLO an exciting new presence in today’s music scene. Major publications have noticed them as well, proving that this trio is truly “the girl group for the new generation.”

FLO is making a big impact in the music world and will start their UK tour called “Access All Areas” this September. They will perform in major cities around the country, which has fans excited. This tour is also a lead-up to their plans to expand into Europe and reach more people there. Their efforts both on stage and through releasing new songs show FLO’s commitment to connecting with listeners everywhere. At the same time, “The Mood” gives listeners a sample of their unique music style and growth as artists.

FLO started their journey in 2019 and quickly became famous, thanks to their first EP, “The Lead.” With almost half a billion streams and performances on popular platforms, they’ve received a lot of praise along with numerous awards. Working with big names in the industry shows how important they are becoming in music. As FLO keeps creating exciting new work that attracts listeners worldwide, “The Mood” showcases their lively talent. Their partnership with Kaytranada is expected to boost their growing influence globally even more.

