Desert Air Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Tove Lo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard August 20th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

The clandestine California desert has long provided a refuge for urban escapees and creative types drawn to its unique convergence of modern with vintage aesthetics, shimmering horizons, vibrant sunrises. This November, Palm Springs continues this legacy with the return of Desert Air, which is a journey into the future of electronic music amongst the great expanse of the Mojave. For pricing and more information visit: desertairfest.com.

Billing highlights include Jamie xx, Kaytranada, Tove Lo, Club Heat, SG Lewis, Shygirl, VTSS, Slayyyter, Sammy Virji. Avalon Emerson, Joy Orbison, COBRAH, Partiboi69, KETBOI69, Bon Entendeur, Sofia Kourtesis, Sam Gellaitry, Pretty Girl, Yung Singh, okgiorgio, JOY, and Anish Kumar, ATRIP, MALL GRAB and other artists.

Desert Air is proud to partner with some of Los Angeles electronic music’s foremost flag bearers, who challenge the status quo every weekend in found-spaces throughout the city’s forgotten underbellies. The event welcomes sounds and experiences by Lights Down Low, Midnight Lovers, Por Detroit and Chapter One, who will host a pop-up record shop at the event.

Fans can also expect a series of to-be-announced after parties, top-tier food programming and more, offering an experience that reflects the multi-faceted landscape of global nightlife and the cultural hotbed of Palm Springs.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin