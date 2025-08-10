Mario Duplantier Speaks on Upcoming Music From Gojira “More Big Guitar Riffs & More Metal”

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 10th, 2025 - 8:50 PM

French progressive metal band Gojira has been wildly successful in recent years, despite debuting only four years ago. Gojira debuted in 2021 with their album titled Fortitude and since then, they have worked with multiple other well-respected metal bands. The band has toured with Korn, Metallica and most recently performed at the Back To The Beginning farewell concert for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath. In addition to performing with some of the top metal acts, Gojira also became the first metal band to perform at the Olympic opening ceremony. According to Metal Injection, this achievement led the band to winning a Grammy award in the same year.

Although Gojira has yet to shake things up in recent months, a recent interview with Le Parisien revealed that the band has more music coming soon. In the interview, Gojira’s drummer, Mario Duplantier shared that the band expects to release their eighth studio album in 2026. The drummer assured fans, “It’s almost finished. We’re going back to big guitar riffs and a more metal, but more modern, sound.” He continued by explaining the reason for the wait, saying, “There are two more songs to refine. We wanted to move quickly, but we didn’t succeed. We thought about it so much that we almost got lost. It’s harder to match our tastes than when we were 20, and that’s normal.”

In the meantime, Gojira can be found on the stage performing their many shows across Europe and Canada. Gojira’s tour began on August 10 and will continue until December 12. The band will be briefly joined by Korn and Loathe in Canada from September 17 to October 4. The band will also accompany Metallica and Knocked Loose on tour in mid 2026.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock