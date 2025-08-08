Glass Animals Drops New Song “Vampire Bat”

Home News Ajala Fields August 8th, 2025 - 9:38 PM

Grammy and BRIT-nominated British band Glass Animals has unveiled their latest track “Vampire Bat”, the fifth installment in their Fresh Fruit Series. Fresh Fruit is a space for Dave Bayley and the band to experiment, bringing in guests and collaborators and allowing Bayley to play with new sounds as the producer of all of the Glass Animals’ records.

Previous Fresh Fruit releases include “Lose Control” with Joey Bada$$, “Gold Lime”, “Tokyo Drifting” with Denzel Curry and “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” with Albert Hammond Jr.. Fresh Fruit has tracks that are more experimental than some of their previous songs such as “Show Pony” and “A Tear in Space (Airlock)”. The newest track, “Vampire Bat”, is a collaboration between Bayley and producer Rob Bisel, who is known for his work with SZA. Listen to the song below.

Glass Animals are currently on their extended, hugely successful “Tour of Earth” across North America this summer. Their 2024 “Tour of Earth” was their biggest global tour yet, as they captivated audiences worldwide with sold-out performances across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia, including headline shows at legendary venues like Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, O2 Arena, and the Sydney Opera House. In addition to their own tour, the band also continues to headline a handful of major festivals across North America this summer, including San Francisco’s Outside Lands and Aspen’s Up In The Sky. To see more of Glass Animals and see the minds behind this tour, watch their tour documentary here.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister