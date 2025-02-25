Up In The Sky Announces Inaugural 2025 Lineup Featuring Suki Waterhouse, Kacey Musgraves, Glass Animals & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 25th, 2025 - 7:23 PM

Earlier today, it was announced that Rüfüs Du Sol and Kacey Musgraves will headline the inaugural Up In The Sky Music Festival, which will be taking place on August 8 – 9, at Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado. The stellar lineup also includes Glass Animals, SG Lewis (Live), Suki Waterhouse, Role Model, Nessa Barrett and other acts.

Produced by Belly Up Aspen in partnership with C3 Presents, Aspen’s new ultimate summer music festival doubles as a breathtaking getaway, with panoramic views from the base of Buttermilk Mountain. Tickets go on sale Thursday, February 27, at 10 a.m. MT by clicking here.

VIP Tickets include access to a dedicated VIP entrance lane into the festival, dedicated front-of-stage viewing area, unlimited access to VIP Village and Lounge with shade and seating in an indoor/outdoor environment, dedicated climate-controlled restrooms, dedicated bar with complimentary select beverages as well as additional cocktails and beer.

Also, VIP Tickets include wine for purchase, complimentary curated food stations served during two windows nightly, plus Buttermilk Mountain Lodge cuisine available for purchase throughout the event and access to the official UP In The Sky After Party in the VIP Village.

“Aspen is home, and we are honored and humbled to have the opportunity to build something new in such a special place with incredible artists,” said Danny Goldberg, Partner, Belly Up Aspen. “We have spent nearly a decade developing this idea, and our goal is to deliver an unforgettable experience with Up In The Sky.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock