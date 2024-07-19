Glass Animals Share Psychedelic New Single & Video “Show Pony”

Home News Skylar Jameson July 19th, 2024 - 6:00 PM

Today, the diamond-selling British band Glass Animals has released their fourth studio album I Love You So F***ing Much via Republic Records. The album can be listened to on streaming platforms. The new album follows their last critically acclaimed album, Dreamland, which sold over 12 million copies worldwide and included their record-breaking single “Heat Waves.”

According to the press release, I Love You So F***ing Much is the most personal record that frontman Dave Bayley has ever written, describing it as existential and intimate. I Love You So F***ing Much is an expansive record with retro-futuristic production.

I Love You So F***ing Much features the group’s new pop-rock single “Show Pony.” According to ABC News, “Show Pony” is about a rollercoaster relationship Bayley grew up around. The new single debuted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. You can watch Glass Animal’s performance of their new song here:



Glass Animals has also released a lyric video for the song:



The band will be interviewed today by Anthony Mason of CBS Mornings about their new album, the creation process, and their upcoming tour.

Glass Animals begins their North American leg of their Tour Of Earth next month, where they’ll play arenas and amphitheaters to tens of thousands of fans across North America. Their dates at Madison Square Garden on August 13th and The Kia Forum on September 14th are already sold out. After the North American leg, Tour of Earth will continue in the U.K. and Europe later this year. Glass Animals will also be playing two nights at the Sydney Opera House in November.

The album was inspired when Bayley found himself struggling with his newfound stardom during lockdown. Bayley shares “Life can change dramatically, but sometimes you aren’t able to change as quickly on a personal level. You end up feeling like a spectator. And then you are asked and expected to be a certain type of person, a different person. But…I wasn’t sure how. It confused me to the point of not knowing who I was or if anything was real.” When Bayley was stranded on a cliff in a wooden house on stilts during a big storm, he was asking himself questions that pushed him into an existential crisis. Bayley’s conclusion to his existential crisis was “human connection and the love between us is much bigger, more important, and more complex than anything else,” which ended up being a major inspiration for this new album.

I LOVE YOU SO F***ING MUCH TRACKLIST:

1) Show Pony

2) whatthehellishappening

3) Creatures in Heaven

4) Wonderful Nothing

5) A Tear in Space (Airlock)

6) I Can’t Make You Fall in Love Again

7) How I Learned To Love The Bomb

8) White Roses

9) On the Run

10) Lost in the Ocean

Photo Credits: Stephen Hoffmeister