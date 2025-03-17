Glass Animals Announce Summer 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2025 - 2:21 PM

Today, Glass Animals has announced the extension of their hugely successful Tour of Earth with 16 new dates across North America this summer. Produced by Live Nation, the second leg kicks off on Saturday, June 7, in Saratoga Springs, NY at Broadview Stage at SPAC, with additional stops in Asbury Park, Richmond, Charleston, Jacksonville, Tampa and other cities.

Special guests SOFIA ISELLA and Orla Gartland will be joining the band on select dates. Tickets will be available starting with a Discord and artist presales beginning on Wednesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general sale beginning on Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

While talking about the upcoming tour, Glass Animals‘s Dave Bayley said: “This tour has made me feel some emotions. The crowds have been another level of incredible…the outfits, the big crowd projects that keep blowing us away all over the world, the synchronized dances and the inflatable cows.”

The vocalist adds: “They’ve just felt so epic and joyful that 1. we had to do a little mini documentary of the tour so far…and 2. it only made sense to do a few more shows around the festivals we had planned. Also… everyone was livid that we missed Florida, Minnesota,and Oregon. I get barraged with messages every day. Peer pressure works. We are coming to see you.”

Tour of Earth Dates

6/7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC+

6/8 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival^

6/10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage+

6/11 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront#

6/13 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/14 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium+

6/15 – Wilmington, NC – Live Oak Bank Pavilion+

6/17 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place+

6/18 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live+

6/19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre+

8/1 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga^

8/2 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater#

8/4 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory=

8/5 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha=

8/7 – Colorado Springs, CO – Ford Amphitheater*=

8/9 – Aspen, CO – Up In The Sky^

8/12 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater*#

8/15 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater=

8/16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater=

8/17 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*=

^Festival Date

*Non-Live Nation Date

+With SOFIA ISELLA

=With Orla Gartland

#Support TBA

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister