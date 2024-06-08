Glass Animals Share Compelling New Single & Video “A Tear In Space (Airlock)”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans June 8th, 2024 - 8:56 PM

Glass Animals has released a new single “A Tear in Space (Airlock),” as well as corresponding music video. Recently breaking the record for longest charting Hot 100 Single with their song “Heat Waves,” the new single “A Tear in Space (Airlock)” has a similar beat and sound.

The new deeply metaphorical psychedelic indie single is classically Glass Animals, and it does not disappoint. The video is an intense black and white experience that uses illusion to create an atmosphere, like that of space. The song is a long metaphor for an impeding end to a relationship, relating the heart and the relationship’s love to that of an airlock on a spaceship. For example, the lyrics, “Loving you from the airlock of, Your heart, from airlock one.” Additionally, seen in the video, and in the lyrics, there is a major focus on crying and tears moving like water in different ways, such as in space. For example, the chorus, “Water, running down my face, Water, running different ways, Water, like a billion waves..” It is capturing a still moment of emotional release when a relationship is falling apart. This deeply emotional song wrapped in layers of psychedelic pop, creates something that is wonderfully, and simply Glass Animals.

The new single is a part of their upcoming album I Love You So F***ing Much, set to release on July 19th, 2024. Upon announcing the upcoming album in April, Glass Animals also released the melancholy single “Creatures in Heaven.”

Glass Animals will be live at Shoreline Ampitheatre on September 11th, 2024, additionally they will be performing at Kia Forum on September 14th 2024.

Current Tracklist for I Love You So F***ing Much:

“Show Pony” “whatthehellishappening?” (Unreleased) “Creatures in Heaven” “Wonderful Nothing” (Unreleased) “A Tear in Space (Airlock)” “I Can’t Make You Fall in Love Again” (Unreleased) “How I Learned to Love the Bomb” (Unreleased) “White Roses” (Unreleased) “On the Run” (Unreleased) “Lost in the Ocean” (Unreleased)