Stevie Nicks Reschedules Summer & Early Fall Tour Dates to Recover From Shoulder Injury

Stevie Nicks was planning to begin her tour this month. The tour was supposed to span over this summer and fall, beginning this month. But, unfortunately for Nicks and her fans, she has suffered a shoulder fracture that she will have to take time away from the stage to recover from.

BrooklynVegan states that the shows on the tour scheduled to take place in August and September are now rescheduled to take place at the end of the tour’s run in October, November and December. Therefore, if you were planning to see Stevie late this summer or early this fall, you’ll be waiting a few more months than expected. But, while you wait, you’ll be able to stream the new reissue of 1973’s Buckingham Nicks starting on September 5th!

Nicks posted to social media with a statement updating those who had planned on attending any of her concerts. The post reads, “Due to a recent injury resulting in a fractured shoulder that will require recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled concerts in August and September will be rescheduled. Please note that October dates will be unaffected. More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets and consult the list of rescheduled dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new date. The concert schedule will resume on Wednesday, October 1st in Portland, Oregon. Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone soon and apologizes to the fans for this inconvenience.” The statement was followed by a list of rescheduled tour dates and ones that will stay the same.

In addition to recovering from a shoulder injury and touring, Nicks recently shared that she is working on her first new album in 14 years. As of April, she claims to have 7 songs written so far. It’ll be exciting to see what Nicks releases in the future and mxdwn wishes her a smooth and speedy recovery!