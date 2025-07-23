Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks Announce Reissue of Buckingham Nicks For September 2025 Release

Home News Michelle Grisales July 23rd, 2025 - 8:36 PM

After decades of remaining out of circulation, the iconic 1973 debut from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks will finally be reissued on September 19th. Buckingham Nicks, the only full-length studio collaboration between the two before they joined Fleetwood Mac, is being re-released through Rhino as part of its High Fidelity series.

This reissue has been remastered from the original analog master tapes, and marks the album’s official arrival in digital and CD formats for the first time. Two vinyl editions will be made available exclusively through Rhino.com, including a deluxe version limited to 2,000 copies that features replica 7-inch singles.

The album originally dropped on September 5th, 1973 and while it didn’t find immediate commercial success, its status has only grown over time. Recorded at the famed Sound City Studios in Los Angeles and produced by Keith Olsen, the record showcased the songwriting chemistry and style that would later help define Fleetwood Mac’s signature sound.

Buckingham Nicks is expected to be a powerful portrait of a creative duo on the rise. “We knew what we had as a duo,” Nicks said in new liner notes by music writer David Fricke. “And it was a very natural thing, from the beginning.”

Buckingham added, “We were pretty young to be doing that work, but it stands up in a way you hope it would.”

In other news, earlier this year in April Nicks announced her upcoming album which she has created at least seven songs for. This musical project will mark her first solo work since 2011.