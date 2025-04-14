Stevie Nicks Announces Summer & Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 14th, 2025 - 12:03 PM

Following a celebrated run of performances, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks has announced a new leg of tour dates for summer and fall 2025. Produced by Live Nation, the nine newly added shows will bring the artist to Boston, Toronto, Tampa, Las Vegas and other cities. Nicks will continue to enchant audiences with her unmistakable voice, poetic lyrics and transcendent live performances. For tickets and more information, click here.

Nicks is one of rock and roll’s most successful, inimitable and groundbreaking artists. As a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning solo artist and member of Fleetwood Mac, she is the first woman to have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice and has collectively sold more than 220 million albums. Having captivated audiences for decades with her iconic live performances, distinctive songwriting and constant cultural influence, Nicks continues to be an inspiration and mentor to younger performers.

Since being a member of Fleetwood Mac since 1974, the band has connected with generations of people all over the world for more than 50 years. Back in October 2020, Nicks’s 24 Karat Gold The Concert was released at select cinemas, drive-ins and exhibition spaces around the world for two nights only. The sold-out film offered audiences a virtual front-row seat to the magic Nicks brought on her sold-out 24 Karat Gold Tour.

Stevie Nicks Tour Dates

8/12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

8/15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

8/19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

8/23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

8/27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

8/30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

10/7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

10/15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center