Stevie Nicks Says She’s Written 7 Songs For Forthcoming New Album Marking Her First In 14 Years

Stevie Nicks recently revealed that she has written 7 songs for her upcoming studio album since her last full release 14 years ago. The legendary Fleetwood Mac singer shared the news at the Pollstar Awards on April 16, exciting fans about what new material is to come since In Your Dreams, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

“I call it the ghost record. It just really kinda happened in the last couple of weeks because of, you know, the fires. I was sitting in a hotel for 92 days, and at some point during that last part of the 92 days, I said, You know what? I feel like I’m on the road, but there’s no shows. I’m just sitting here by myself because everybody else is at the house, doing all the remediations and everything, and it’s just me, sitting here. And I thought, You need to go back to work. And I did. I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life. They are not airy-fairy songs that you are wondering who they’re about but you don’t really get it. They’re real stories of memories of mine, of fantastic men! [To Iovine] You’re next! This is what I took,” stated Nicks.

This upcoming album marks her first solo effort since 2011. Nicks has remained active on the road both as a solo and part of Fleetwood Mac tours. Fans are hopeful and excited about this new album capturing the timeless magic Nicks has to her; she is by far one of the most beloved figures in rock music.





