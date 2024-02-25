Zakk Wylde Says He’s Open To Making New Music With Pantera Under A Different Moniker

Home News Jordan Rizo February 25th, 2024 - 11:27 AM

Photo Credits: Boston Lynn Schulz

In a recent interview, Zakk Wylde has sparked the attention and enthusiasm of his fans and what they can expect to see and hear from him in the future. That is, Wylde opened the possibility for a future collaboration with American heavy metal band, Pantera. However, Wylde made it very clear that the opportunity to make new music with Pantera would only be possible if it was under a different name.

According to Blabbermouth, Wylde made a guest appearance this past Wednesday on a new episode of SiriusXM’s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”, where he was asked about the chance to create music with Pantera. Initially, the musician hesitated as he stated that Pantera is strictly for those four individuals that are already part of the band. In his response, he said it would have to be under a different name because he would not think it is possible to replicate or replace the way Pantera was with the late Dimebag Darrel and Vinnie Paul. Nevertheless, Blabbermouth also includes his alternative response when he is asked if he would create new music under a different name with the band. The source shares his response in which he states, “Yeah. If that was ever a bridge we crossed, we’d have to wait until we got there. But right now, it’s just the four of us celebrating what the fellas created.”

Through his responses, it is clear that Wylde values and respects the late Abbott brothers work with Pantera. By adding how he would only create new music with Pantera under a different name, it is evident that he is never opposed to putting his passion and creative mind to use, but that he prioritizes other people’s hard work and originality.