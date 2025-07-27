Dessa Updates Fans Regarding Tour Dates Following Denial Of Special Guest 29:11’s Visas

Home News Khalliah Gardner July 27th, 2025 - 1:51 PM

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Dessa recently shared on Instagram that there have been unexpected changes to her tour schedule. The musical group 29:11, who were supposed to be special guests, couldn’t get their visas in time. Because of this, they won’t join Dessa on stage as planned, which is a big change for the lineup. She expressed how disappointed she was because she really looked forward to working with them and showcasing their talent and energy during the shows.

Despite the challenges, Dessa told her fans she’s still focused on giving them an amazing tour. She said she and her team are looking at different plans to make sure each concert is as exciting as they wanted it to be. Dessa promised to keep up the energy and fun that people love about her shows, and thanked everyone for their understanding and support. Her message showed both how sorry she was about what happened but also how determined she is to adapt so everyone can enjoy a great tour experience.

Despite a small problem, Dessa is determined to give her audience amazing experiences. She knows her fans are eager and excited about her shows and is very thankful for their strong support. The unexpected change that leaves out 29:11 from the tour is a setback, but Dessa sees it as a chance to try new things. She’s thinking about adding fresh elements and surprises to make each concert special and memorable, even without 29:11.

Dessa is dedicated to her team and fans, which she shows by being open about problems like the visa issue. By talking honestly about these challenges, she proves how much she cares about staying connected with her supporters. This honesty helps build trust and demonstrates that she truly values them. As things change, Dessa asks her fans to keep up with her on social media for tour news and updates so they feel involved and informed every step of the way, strengthening their close relationship.

