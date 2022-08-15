Dessa Releases Fun and Unapologetic New Single “Blush” and Announces Fall 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Open Mike Eagle

Photo credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Dessa has released a new single – a fun, energetic pop song titled “Bush”. She’s also announced her Fall 2022 tour dates, which will feature Open Mike Eagle.

“Blush” is a confident, unapologetic song about a love that doesn’t feel effortless; the singer takes on the role of a lover who feels loved only for the “good side” of their personality. “I want a love that feels like more than just survival,” Dessa sings. Her voice is strong and resilient, soulful and full of emotion without feeling weary.

Dessa will also be going on tour this Fall, where she will also share the stage with Open Mike Eagle. The singer announced four shows set for October. She will visit the American Midwest, making stops along Minneapolis, Des Moines, Madison, and Chicago.

Dessa will also appear in Duluth, Minnesota in September at the Water is Life Festival, an environmental justice festival meant to raise awareness for indigenous rights, clean food and water, sustainability, and the fight against climate change. She’s known for her emotional songs – her singles, “Talking Business”, “Terry Gross”, and “Life on Land” being perfect examples.

Tour dates are as follows:

10/21 – Minneapolis @ First Eagle

10/23 – Des Moines @ xBk

10/25 – Madison @ Majestic Theatre

10/26 – Chicago @ Beat Kitchen

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara