Dessa Shares New Video for Sugary-Sweet Final Installment of IDES Singles Series “I Already Like You”

Minnesota rapper Dessa shared the music video for a new song called “I Already Like You,” which she recorded for the final installment of her IDES singles series. The series saw her release six songs on the 15th of each month this year, also including “Rome,” “Bombs Away,” “Life On Land,” “Terry Gross” and “Talking Business.”

“I Already Like You” is a poppy track with a funky synth line with low bass booms and drums that come in when it counts. The video description breaks the lyrics into verses and two separate hook parts, but really, all three parts are hooks. It’s all highly melodic and catchy, served fresh for summer fun.

Lyrics like “Wheels up/Let’s go/Already missed too much/To take this thing too slow/I already like you” tell the story of love at first sight for someone who’s been missing out on instant connections. “It’s been a long year, man,” Dessa states. “Never wrote one before, but 2021 called for a sexy summer driving song. Windows down, volume up, and maybe a wave for the cute driver one lane over.”

The video starts with Dessa seeing a guy walking his grocery cart to his car and deciding to jump in his shopping cart. For the rest of the video, they wheel around on cart wheels, car wheels and scooter wheels as Dessa dances around and they have some fun.

Aside from the other IDES tracks, Dessa also shared a song called “Who’s Yellen Now” in January, which was inspired by Joe Biden’s statement that the newly-appointed Secretary of his Treasury, Janet Yellen, should have a Hamilton-style musical written about her by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Her previous single had been an October 2020 track called “Tyranny,” inspired by the US presidential election.

On June 25th, Dessa is set to premiere a new radio play she wrote called On the Line, which was produced by 45North and directed by Jessica Rose McVay. She also has two shows planned for the Turf Club in St. Paul, MN and an appearance at the free Stern Grove Festival in San Francisco on July 11th, as well as a series of US tour dates that she has yet to announce. Another thing that Dessa has been working on is a podcast called Deeply Human, on which she interviews some leading scientists and researchers about questions like, “Why do we get Deja Vu?,” “Why are we attracted to symmetrical faces?” and “Why do we listen to sad music?”

Dessa’s last studio full-length was her 2018 release, Chime. She has released four albums since her 2010 solo debut LP A Badly Broken Code, and has been a member of the Doomtree Records group since they first began releasing music officially.

