Dessa Announces New Album “Bury The Lede” For September 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard August 1st, 2023 - 5:08 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Artist Dessa has announced she will be releasing her first solo full length album in five years called Bury the Lede on September 29 by Doomtree Records. The album is filled with hard-hitting rap verses, big and catchy pop hooks plus a couple of melancholic tracks.

The new album leans into the light more than past projects and it brings more moments of levity, abandon, dance. But Bury the Lede is still very much a product of Dessa’s lyrical style, which is writerly, multi-layered and meticulous.

In the press release the artist shares her thoughts about the latest tune.

“It’s about indulging in a measure of hedonism even as the threat on the horizon mounts … Survival is, at best, indefinite. So maybe get a cocktail with an umbrella in it.”

Special pre order bundles of Bury the Lede are available HERE and it includes everything from magnetic poetry, Dessa devotional candle and a limited-edition screenprinted poster with handwritten lyrics.

Executively produced with longtime collaborators and friends Lazerbeak (Doomtree, Lizzo) and Andy Thompson (Taylor Swift, Dan Wilson), Dessa’s indie-rock, soul and Swedish-pop inflected rap on Bury the Lede helped create an album that is hard to imagine hearing from anyone else. Despite the wide range of influences, the album is also one of Dessa’s most cohesive record to date.

Bury the Lede Tracklist

1. Hurricane Party

2. Decoy

3. Chopper

4. Tell Me Again

5. I Already Like You

6. Twelve to One

7. Blush

8. Crash

9. What If I’m Not Ready

10. Long Wave

11. Rothko