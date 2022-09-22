mxdwn Music

Dessa Shares Cinematic New Video For “Blush”

September 22nd, 2022 - 4:46 PM

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara

Last month singer Dessa released the poppy and catchy song “Blush” and now the artist has released the music video of the single.

As a whole, “Blush” is a great tune because Dessa’s beautiful and strong voice discusses with great emotions about wanting to be loved for the right reasons and her personality is great by how Dessa confidently shares her thoughts and feeling to the listeners. Also the instrumentation is amazing by how each guitar riff and drum beat bring a dose of a experimental pop noise and in many way the instrumentation captures what Dessa is feeling.

The music video displays the creative and beautiful side of “Blush” due how Dessa’s clothing matches the theme of her personality. Also the colors in the music video does a great job with blending into what the song is about. Dessa brings her own  attitude and swag on “Blush.”

