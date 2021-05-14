Dessa Gets Candid in Dark New Single “Talking Business”

Home News Caroline Fisher May 14th, 2021 - 11:04 PM

American rapper and songwriter Dessa, has just released a new single titled “Talking Business.” The track is the fifth installment of Dessa’s single series, IDES, which sees the artist releasing a new single on the 15th of each month.

The artist discusses the single, saying “I wanted to make a song that unfolded like a little film where the plot was revealed in a series of objects and still images.” She goes on to explain, “I envisioned lipstick on the filter of a cigarette, a wig discarded in a hotel bathtub—all the action implied, just off-screen. I tinkered with the idea for years, but never quite got it running until I heard the beat from Michael Piroli—slinky and smoky with a little menace.”

Catchy and outspoken, “Talking Business” maintains a mellow and rhythmic beat that’s characteristic of the artist, while exploring cryptic themes of “drug money missing” and “dizzy talk with busy cops.” The effortless spitting of inventive lyrics paints a hazy picture for listeners while capturing the dark plot of the track.

Dessa teased her IDES project in December of last year, sharing a vague post on her Instagram page. After announcing the project in January, she revealed the music video for her first IDES single, titled “Rome.”

The rapper has continued to intermittently release tracks each month since January, including “Who’s Yellen Now,” “Bombs Away” and “Life on Land.” Prior to “Talking Business,” Dessa’s most recent release was a hard-hitting single titled “Terry Gross.” The single was produced by Andy Thompson, Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger.

